Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.
Xtreme Drilling Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.
Xtreme Drilling Company Profile
Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtreme Drilling
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.