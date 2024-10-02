Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Condor Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

