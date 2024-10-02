Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.
Condor Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37.
Condor Petroleum Company Profile
Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Condor Petroleum
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.