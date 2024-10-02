Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as high as C$2.67. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 64,866 shares trading hands.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$475.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

