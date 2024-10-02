Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.58

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as high as C$8.20. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 168,151 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7317518 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

