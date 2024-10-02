Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$2.74. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 31,735 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Aimia Stock Performance
Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.29. Aimia had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of C$122.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0151049 EPS for the current year.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.
