Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.91

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.91 and traded as high as C$36.06. Boralex shares last traded at C$35.98, with a volume of 185,891 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Boralex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.95.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Boralex had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of C$180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 1.2093023 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Further Reading

