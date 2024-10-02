Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.26 and traded as high as C$2.35. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 134,759 shares changing hands.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$364.21 million, a PE ratio of -225.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.73 million for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

