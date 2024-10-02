SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.24. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 671,250 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

