Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.85

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.85 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.02). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 75.04 ($1.00), with a volume of 38,512,008 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £45,264.24 ($60,546.07). In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($60,546.07). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($573,041.49). Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
