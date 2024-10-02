Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.36

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.36 and traded as high as $200.93. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $200.37, with a volume of 2,263,240 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,583.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

