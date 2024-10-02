Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.78

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $19.30. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

