Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.79

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.96. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 133,665 shares trading hands.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 682,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 460,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,080 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 264,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

