Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.76. Citizens shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 205,559 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $80,028 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 135,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

