Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares changing hands.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

