Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.17

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $23.27. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 69,847 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 244.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

