Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.97

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.97 and traded as high as $47.23. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 950,185 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.80.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,674 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 561.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

