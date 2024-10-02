China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.69. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 122,714 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Green Agriculture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
