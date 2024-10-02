Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.08

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $19.06. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 105,033 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

