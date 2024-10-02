Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $32.52. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 104,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

