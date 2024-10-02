Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.37

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.37 and traded as high as $19.80. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 11,200 shares traded.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

