Sologenic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.33 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Sologenic
Sologenic was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org.
Sologenic Token Trading
