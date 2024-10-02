ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Cap Hits $7.39 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $79,593.38 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,244,295 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

