Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $379.10 million and $13.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.69 or 0.03905045 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00041719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,828,671 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,128,671 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

