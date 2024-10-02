Windward (LON:WNWD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.79). Approximately 57,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 162,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Windward from GBX 137 ($1.83) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a market cap of £111.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.32.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

