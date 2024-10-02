LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 14,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPK shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.59. The company has a market cap of C$29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

