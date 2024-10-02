Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Up 0.6%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.52. 119,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 61,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

