EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Trading 0.2% Higher

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

