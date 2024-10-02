Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Stock Price Up 15%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

