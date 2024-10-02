JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Shares Down 3.2%

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. 181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.
About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF
The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.
