Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.99. 330,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 237,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.98.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$943.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

