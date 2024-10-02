BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Stock Price Up 17.6%

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 1,538,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,320% from the average session volume of 108,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Up 17.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Edward Hawkins acquired 20,000 shares of BiVictriX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,400 ($1,872.66). 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

