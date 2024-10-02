Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.15. 2,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

