Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 4.5%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 19,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.65.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
