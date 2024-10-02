Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 4.5%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 19,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.65.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

About Verde Clean Fuels

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VGAS ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Verde Clean Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

