iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 1,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.