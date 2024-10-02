Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Down 1.8%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.30 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.30 ($0.79). 419,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,295,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.48 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.43.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

