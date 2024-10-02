NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $362.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00007736 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,248,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,697,156 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,158,383 with 1,212,513,981 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.89361163 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $549,424,261.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

