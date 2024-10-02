Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Tops $0.0000

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $202.83 million and $57.67 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00253660 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,251,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,251,297 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,251,296.577 with 6,749,955,251,296.577 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003031 USD and is down -16.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $67,719,468.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

