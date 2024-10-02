Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $180.14 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.78 or 0.00011098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $180.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00104268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.04758628 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $225,343,932.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

