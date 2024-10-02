crvUSD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $62.57 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $62.57 million and $15.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,605,049 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,470,004.09347612. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99837794 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $15,830,717.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

