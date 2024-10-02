pzETH (PZETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $18,592.15

pzETH (PZETH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. pzETH has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and $18,592.15 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,796.38 or 0.04575266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00253660 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 44,887.54714401. The last known price of pzETH is 2,924.64355534 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,632.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

