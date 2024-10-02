Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Shares Down 1%

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Aclara Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

