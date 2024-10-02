Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading Down 0.4%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.72. 8,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $467.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

