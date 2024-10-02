Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Lightscape Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
About Lightscape Technologies
Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lightscape Technologies
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.