SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 5,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 48,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.