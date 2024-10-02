Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) were up 23.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 3,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 48,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

