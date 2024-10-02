Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Trading Down 1%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.