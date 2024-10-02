Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 5.2%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 134,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 186,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Velo3D Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 199.62% and a negative net margin of 225.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Velo3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velo3D stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE:VLD Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Velo3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.