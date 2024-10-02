Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 5.2%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 134,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 186,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 199.62% and a negative net margin of 225.81%.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
