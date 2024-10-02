Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 5,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Unrivaled Brands Trading Down 12.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $318.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.