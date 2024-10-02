Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

