ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Up 0.4%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

